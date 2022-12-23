Southwest Florida celebrates first Christmas after Ian

MIAMI - As residents in Fort Myers Beach celebrate the holiday season, there's no escaping how this year is different. The town was mostly leveled by Hurricane Ian when it made landfall more than three months ago. The storm claimed more than 130 lives and caused billions in damages in the state.

Among the dead was Mitch Pacyna- who put together an extravagant holiday display in Fort Myers Beach. Every December, the Chicago native shared online videos of what he and partner Mary created for their adopted town.

"They felt the need to make sure that they celebrated it with everybody, and they decorated every year," said Michelle Schuline, Pacyna's daughter.

The storm wiped out the home where Pacyna and Mary also hosted a huge community potluck on Christmas Eve. The two rode out the storm and Pacyna posted a video showing the storm surge coming in, his final post read, 'We're Terrified.'

Somehow, Mary and their dog Lulu survived.

"He just enjoyed people," Schuline said. "The display was to celebrate the holiday and the whole spirit of Christmas."

Fort Myers Beach is working to keep that spirit alive.

"There's so much gray and darkness with the sand and the debris that's still around, that, you know when you come over the bridge the first thing you see is this big red tree," said Dan Allers, the Mayor of Fort Myers.

The town rebuilt a Christmas tree made of poinsettia plants. A holiday tradition since 1995. The original palm in the center was lost in the storm - the town was determined this is one tradition that would carry on.

"Everybody kind of had the same idea - that it would be nice to see this tree back," said Allers.

Residents and visitors alike started dropping off poinsettia plants at the tree's location. The town found the frame and brought in a new palm tree. 400 donated poinsettia plants make up this year's display.

"It symbolizes the rebirth," Allers said. "It provides hope - it did it once it'll do it again."