Chilly start to 2024, plenty of sun in the afternoon

MIAMI - A chilly start to 2024 with lows falling to the 50s and upper 40s.



We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be pleasant in the low 70s. Monday night lows will dip down to the upper 50s.

Chilly mornings NEXT Weather

Tuesday highs will remain nice and comfortable in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather. Still a chill on Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 50s and highs closer to the mid-70s.

Thursday morning we'll wake up in the low 60s. It will be milder and breezy with highs in the upper 70s and the chance for scattered showers due to our next storm system.

Friday we'll enjoy a little dip in degrees with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 70s. But the rain chance rises on Saturday with the potential for more showers and highs in the upper 70s.