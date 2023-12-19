Chilly start across South Florida, afternoon temps will climb to the low 70s

MIAMI - A chilly start to Tuesday morning with lows falling to the low 50s.

Mainly dry and sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. The breeze will build leading to hazardous beach and boating conditions. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach. A small craft advisory has been issued for the Atlantic waters through Thursday morning.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still cool with lows dropping to around 60 degrees. It will stay breezy with highs in the low 70s with the chance for a few showers through late week.

Warming trend NEXT Weather

As winds shift out the east, temperatures will gradually warm up.

This weekend lows will drop to the low to mid-60s. Highs will rise to the upper 70s. Spotty showers will be possible on Sunday for Christmas Eve. On Monday, for Christmas, we have the potential for scattered showers and highs will be in the upper 70s.