Child struck by hit-run driver in Oakland Park

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a child was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene Thursday afternoon in Oakland Park.

Authorities said it happened at around 6 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).