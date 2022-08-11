Watch CBS News
Child struck by hit-run driver in Oakland Park

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a child was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene Thursday afternoon in Oakland Park. 

Authorities said it happened at around 6 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue. 

The child was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). 

