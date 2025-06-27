Child pulled from backyard pool near Miami Shores, rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital

Child rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in backyard pool

Child rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in backyard pool

Child rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in backyard pool

A child was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a backyard pool early Friday morning.

It happened at a home on NW 90 Street near NW 1 Avenue in El Portal, near Miami Shores.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 3:40 a.m. they got a call about a drowning at a home.

When firefighters arrived, the child was pulled from the pool and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition has not been released.

