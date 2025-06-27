Child pulled from backyard pool near Miami Shores, rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital
A child was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a backyard pool early Friday morning.
It happened at a home on NW 90 Street near NW 1 Avenue in El Portal, near Miami Shores.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 3:40 a.m. they got a call about a drowning at a home.
When firefighters arrived, the child was pulled from the pool and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition has not been released.