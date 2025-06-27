Watch CBS News
Child pulled from backyard pool near Miami Shores, rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Child rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in backyard pool
A child was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a backyard pool early Friday morning.

It happened at a home on NW 90 Street near NW 1 Avenue in El Portal, near Miami Shores.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 3:40 a.m. they got a call about a drowning at a home.

When firefighters arrived, the child was pulled from the pool and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition has not been released.

