Child airlifted to hospital after a possible shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, fire officials say

A child has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a pediatric patient was taken to the hospital after they received a call about a possible shooting.

Chopper 4 was at the hospital where the child was seen being airlifted by an MDFR helicopter from Jackson South's Ryder Trauma Center to Kendall Regional Hospital.

MDFR confirmed that it was an inter-hospital transport.

No other information has been released, including where the child was shot or the child's condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.