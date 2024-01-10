Girl hospitalized after falling out of 3rd story window at North Miami apartment building

MIAMI - A girl was airlifted to the hospital after falling three stories from an apartment window in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a medical call about the child falling around 8:15 a.m. Rescue crews arriving on the scene at 13000 NE 6th Avenue found a four-year-old girl with head injuries. They said she was airlifted to the hospital as a pediatric trauma.

According to North Miami police, the girl was playing near a window of the apartment and somehow fell out of one. They said the girl's mother was at home when it happened.

Police have not released the condition of the girl nor have they said if any charges will be filed.