Argument leads to 4-year-old boy shot in SW Miami-Dade

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a four-year-old boy injured.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 1200 block of SW 127 Court. 

Police said an argument between two adults escalated and led to one of the individuals firing a gun. 

One of the bullets hit a child who was in the house next door. 

Detectives said the two adults involved in the dispute fled in an unknown direction.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimetoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.

