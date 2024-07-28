Argument leads to 4-year-old boy shot in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a four-year-old boy injured.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 1200 block of SW 127 Court.
Police said an argument between two adults escalated and led to one of the individuals firing a gun.
One of the bullets hit a child who was in the house next door.
Detectives said the two adults involved in the dispute fled in an unknown direction.
The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimetoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.