At least 3 law enforcement officers killed in shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, sources say

Police: Multiple officers shot in Charlotte Multiple law enforcement officers shot in Charlotte, police say 05:28

At least three law enforcement officers were killed in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, while trying to serve a warrant Monday, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS News.

At least one shooting suspect was found dead when a SWAT team entered the house where the shooting unfolded, two law enforcement sources said. It's unclear if the suspect died or a self-inflicted gunshot wound or not, the sources said. Two other occupants of the house were being questioned.

A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force comprised of officers from multiple agencies was attempting to serve a warrant in east Charlotte in the 5000 block of Galway Drive when the shooting started, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

As many as six people in total were shot, multiple law enforcement sources told CBS News. Two of the deceased officers are said to be local task force officers and one was a Marshals Service deputy. Two sheriff's deputies were wounded, one law enforcement source said.

People were urged the avoid the area. Police said there was active gunfire at the scene.

The police department's SWAT team responded to the area, police said.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department work in the neighborhood where a shooting took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 29, 2024. AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Tyler Wilson told CBS affiliate WBTV he was working at home when he heard officers calling for someone to come out of a neighboring house.

"After that, it was just chaos," Wilson told the station. "There was shots ringing left and right. We had SWAT and U.S. marshals set up snipers in our bedrooms. There was a officer got drug by his arms through our house. I don't know if he was shot or if he injured himself. It's been pretty crazy. It was about 30 minutes where it was a straight shootout."

Video posted to social media appeared to show over a dozen police cruisers and two officers running at the scene.

