Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez make the rounds on the last day of early voting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Sunday afternoon Charlie Crist and Karla Hernandez, among other elected officials and candidates, marched with union members and parishioners to the Joseph Caleb Center Early Vote Site to vote as a highlight of the "Souls to the Polls" march and rally that began at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.

Community, civic and political figures who lent their support included: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist; Rev. Carl Johnson of the 93rd Community Baptist Church; Reverend Gaston Smith of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; State Sen. Shevrin Jones (SD-35); State Rep. Elect Ashley Gantt (HD-109); Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon (District 3); Fedrick Ingram, national secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT); Jeffery Mitchell, president of the South Florida AFL-CIO and Transport Workers Union Local 291; Daniella Pierre, president of the Miami-Dade Branch NAACP; Karla Hernandez, Democratic candidate for Lt. Gov.; Marleine Bastien, candidate for Miami-Dade County Commission (District 2); and former Miami Heat basketball player Ray Allen.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 3:59 PM

