CEO of South Florida auto dealership group, one of the largest in the nation, wins inaugural lifetime achievement award

LAS VEGAS -- The top executive of a South Florida Kia auto dealership, the largest in the nation, has been recognized by the company for her work and achievements.

Rick Case Kia in South Florida. Rick Case Kia

Rita Case, president and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group, which racked up sales of $1.7 billion in 2021, was honored earlier this month in Las Vegas by Kia North America with the automotive company's inaugural "Lifetime Dealer Achievement Award."

The award was handed out during the annual meeting of dealers during an event that drew hundreds of dealers from around the country along with top factory executives.

"To be selected for this honor out of so many great dealers and by a manufacturer as progressive as Kia, is one of the highlights of my career and a tribute to every member of our team," Case said in a written statement. "We're excited about our partnership with the Kia brand as it continues to grow."

The lifetime achievement award was created in conjunction with auto maker's 30th anniversary, officials said.

It is the first of its kind to be given by an automaker directly to a dealer and was designed to honor the brand's most committed partners.

Rita Case won a lifetime achievement award from automaker Kia during a recent event earlier this month in September. Courtesy

Case was chosen from over 775 dealers across the U.S.

Rita, together with auto dealer Rick Case, first opened Rick Case Kia in Atlanta before they opened the largest Kia dealership in South Florida.

According to officials, Rick Case Kia consistently ranks among the top Kia dealers nationally and is responsible for sales of over 25,000 Kia vehicles.