Man killed, another man injured after head-on collision in Central Broward County, sheriff's office says

A man is dead and another man was hurt following a head-on collision in Central Broward County earlier this week, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash where 45-year-old David Ramsden of Plantation was killed on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, 43-year-old Steven Bell of Fort Lauderdale was treated at the scene of the crash. The extent of Bell's injuries was not revealed.

BSO considers excessive speed, driver impairment as possible factors

Around 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, BSO received reports of a crash involving two vehicles in the area near 4600 Peters Rd. near Plantation. The traffic crash prompted multiple agencies to arrive, with Plantation Police and Fire Rescue to initially respond before BSO deputies and BSO Traffic Homicide detectives came.

According to the initial investigation, Ramsden, who was driving a 2003 Honda Accord, was traveling west on Peters Road and approaching a construction zone near the intersection of Southwest 46th Avenue, where he "aggressively maneuvered" around traffic warning signs and other vehicles into the intersection's designated left-turn lane and continued west through the intersection at a "high rate of speed," BSO said.

BSO continued, saying that Ramsden then failed to see the concrete median on the west side of the intersection, striking it with his Honda and continuing traveling west.

At the same time, Bell was inside of a 2023 Dodge Ram 2500 that was parked just west of the median in the shared left-turn lane. According to BSO, Ramsden's Honda collided head-on with the front of Bell's Dodge before spinning clockwise and coming to a stop near the area of impact. Bell's Dodge was then projected westbound and rolled to a final rest within the left eastbound lane of Peters Road.

Paramedics took Ramsden to an area hospital, where he died, BSO said. However, Bell was treated on the scene.

According to BSO, excessive speed and Ramsden's presumed impairment are considered possible contributing factors to the crash, but detectives have not confirmed the exact details as the investigation continues.