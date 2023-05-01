Watch CBS News
Center offers help for those struggling with loneliness

By Jacqueline Quynh

/ CBS Miami

DAVIE - May is mental health awareness month, and part of the focus this year is on loneliness.  

"Loneliness is associated with depression, it's associated with poor health outcomes," Claudia Vicenzio, Memorial Outpatient Behavioral Health Center Director said.

Housed in the health center is Rebel's Drop-In.  It's a free 365 days a-year art space for those going through a struggle.

"The drop-in center means it's a place of community it's a place where anybody can come in you don't need to be a registered patient, we don't charge your insurance," Claudia Vicenzio, Memorial Outpatient Behavioral Health Center Director said.

Vicenzio tells us, art therapy, or time to freely use art as a form or expression can help people going through psychological or emotional distress, or those going through substance recovery.

"You don't have to have a diagnosis, you just need to be able to say I'm not feeling okay," she said.

The center is open from 12PM - 2PM. 

Jacqueline Quynh is a CBS Miami reporter. My philosophy about news is simple: I aim to tell a story while focusing on the people who graciously let me into their lives.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 6:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

