Cellphone video captures Miami officer firing at driver on hood of moving car near Bayfront Park

A dramatic cellphone video posted on social media captures the moment a Miami police officer opened fire on a moving car while clinging to its hood. Seconds later, the driver stops, gets out of the vehicle and surrenders with his hands up.

"It was terrible. I don't know where he got shot. He immediately got out of the car when he was shot," said Sherylann Clarke, the driver's sister.

Family says shooting was unjustified

According to Clarke, she and her brother, 21-year-old Melenek Clarke, were trying to find parking near Bayfront Park on Sunday night to attend a concert when the incident occurred.

"We were at the stoplight, we were in the middle lane. He told everyone else to go with his hand, signaling we can go," she said.

The City of Miami Police Department stated that the officer was directing traffic at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 2nd Street when the incident occurred.

"We know that a vehicle made physical contact with the officer. As a result of that incident, shots were fired immediately," said Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar of the Miami Police Department.

He pulled out his gun to shoot him

Sherylann Clarke, who was sitting in the back seat, described the confrontation from her perspective.

"The police officer went in front of his car, and he's moving with his car as he's moving, trying to get out of his way. Obviously, they came into contact because he's hovering over my brother's car. Then he pulls out his gun to shoot him," she said.

Cellphone video also shows Melenek Clarke lying on the ground with his hands up before being placed in handcuffs. The sound of gunfire caused dozens of nearby concertgoers to flee for cover.

"He said that he felt like he was going to die," Sherylann added.

Investigation underway

Clarke was transported to Ryder Trauma Center and is listed in stable condition. His family is calling for accountability and answers.

"I feel he was wrongfully shot multiple times in his vehicle with no weapon," said Sherylann Clarke.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating.

Authorities are reviewing the officer's body camera footage and surveillance video from the area. The officer involved was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and has since been released.