CBS4's Steve Goldstein's takeaways from the Dolphins win over the Bills

MIAMI – Unpacking this week's Dolphins game is like unpacking your luggage after going on a one year vacation.

This game had everything including the South Florida heat wreaking havoc on the visiting team.

The Dolphins defense bent but did not break as the Fins scored one of their biggest wins in years, beating Buffalo 21 - 19 at Hard Rock Stadium.

In recent years the Bills have pounded the Dolphins but those days are over.



Adversity is Opportunity

One of Mike McDaniel's favorite sayings is hitting home with this team.

The last 2 games things certainly did not go the Dolphins way for the majority of the game.

Yet they played through it and found ways to win. It is setting the tone for what could be a special season.

3-0

For the first time since 2018 Miami has started a season winning the first three games.

In the last 2 wins they came from behind against perennial playoff teams in Baltimore and against Buffalo.



Offense Just Enough

Tua Tagovailoa led two long drives including the one that gave them the lead in the 4th quarter.

They also punched in a touchdown after the defense caused the turnover inside the Buffalo 10.

Chase Edmonds ran for 2 touchdowns.

Other than that, thee offense couldn't stay on the field but it is a team game and the Dolphins did enough to get the win.

The Ending

With no time outs left the Bills were desperately trying to get in field goal range but the clock ran out with Buffalo on the Miami 41-yard line. The Dolphins sideline exploded as time ran out.

Statement Win

In what may be a game that the football world looks back on in January and labels it as a turning point the Dolphins showed they can play with the best teams in the NFL.

To find a way to win against Josh Allen and the Bills makes a big statement.

The Dolphins are clearly in the AFC playoff conversation and have the potential to win once they get there.