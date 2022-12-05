CBS4's Steve Goldstein on Dolphins starting California swing with loss

MIAMI - In a matchup dripping with storylines, the Miami Dolphins went west in search of more wins.

The two games in California started in San Francisco. Trying to extend the winning streak to 6 games, the Dolphins couldn't overcome a rare off day from Tua Tagovailoa and couldn't hold the Niners' offense in check enough, resulting in a 33-17 loss. The final score wasn't indicative of the game as the Niners scored up 10 points late in the game. Tua hurt his ankle late in the game and did not return. The severity of the injury is not yet known.

Off the Mark

Tua Tagovailoa had his worst game of the season for three quarters.

4th Quarter

Tua opened up the 4th, hitting Tyreek Hill for a touchdown and starting hitting targets but it was too little too late. It's the only inaccurate game he's had this year. Tua has been so good that it was shocking to see him off the mark so often. The play designs had receivers open and the usual Dolphins big plays to be made, but the throws were not up to the standard Tagovailoa has set and ultimately cost the Dolphins the game.

4th & 1

Inside his own 20 yard line in the 4th quarter, down by 6 points, Mike McDaniel showed so much confidence in his quarterback by going for 4th and 1. Tua hit Hill for the first down and it seemingly would lead to a go ahead touchdown. But the drive ended later on a 4th and 2 incompletion. But the key here is McDaniel's confidence in his QB and team, and the call will breed player confidence beyond this game. It was the perfect call at the perfect time.

Reunions

McDaniel returned to San Francisco to match wits with his mentor Kyle Shanahan. In addition, there are numerous assistant coaches McDaniel brought with him from the Niners and a handful of offensive players as well. The highlight came on the first play call by McDaniel as former Niner Trent Sherfield took a short pass 75 yards for a touchdown.

Mr. Irrelevant

When Jimmy Garappolo left the game with an injury, Brock Purdy came in for San Francisco. He was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft and he played very well considering the circumstances. As well as he played, it was disappointing to see the Dolphins' defense get beat by him. Of course, he had a lot of help from pro bowlers Christian McCaffery and Deebo Samuel.

Rare Moments

It came in the third quarter and while inevitable, it was still a bit stunning in the moment. Tagovailoa threw his first interception since the first month of the season, covering nearly 200 pass attempts. It was followed by another interception on the next throw.

Staying West

With next Sunday's game in Los Angeles, the Dolphins will remain in California this week. The decision cuts down on the long travel and gives players a rare in-season chance to spend time together away from South Florida. National television moved the next game to Sunday night as both the Dolphins and Chargers are in the playoff mix and the quarterbacks from the same draft class go head to head, Tua and Justin Herbert. At 8-4, the Dolphins are in good shape, especially if they can earn a California split. But they are disappointed they couldn't pull out a win in a very winnable game in San Francisco.