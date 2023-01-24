CBS4's Steve Goldstein details the Dolphins' next steps

MIAMI GARDENS - While the NFL playoffs roll on, the Miami Dolphins are already making moves for next season.

Realistically, the team could have still been playing this past weekend after coming close to upsetting Buffalo before losing 34-31 in the first round. Instead, GM Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel are starting to retool for the '23 season.

All In

The Dolphins have stated publicly that Tua Tagovailoa is their preferred starting quarterback despite the third-year pro suffering multiple concussions this season. The team did extensive medical homework and is relying on experts that conclude Tua is not more susceptible to future head injuries.

It will be intriguing to see who they bring in as a veteran to go along with Tua. It's also possible they go with Skylar Thompson. But the team has to be fully aware that based on Tua's injury history, there is a probability that the backup will play at least some games.

Nothing Stays The Same

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer along with a handful of assistants are no longer with the team. Patrick Surtain left for Florida State, where he will coach the defensive backs. Others were holdovers from Brian Flores' staff so it's not a big surprise the moves were made. Expect the Dolphins to go after an experienced coordinator to run the defense.

88 And Out

It was clear all season and didn't change with comments after the season. Mike Gesicki has, all but guaranteed, played his last game as a Dolphin. He spoke fondly and positively of his time as a Dolphin and the team gave his due and credit. But it was clear, as Durham Smythe played more snaps this season at tight end than Gesicki did, that the split was coming. The team's offensive system just isn't a good fit for Gesicki's skill set.

Signings To Come

After great seasons on the defensive line, the Dolphins will look to get deals done with Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler. Both shined all season while many others around them on defense went down with injuries. The team knows the value of both players and the thought is that contracts will be worked out.

More Insight

This time last year, Mike McDaniel hadn't been hired as head coach of the Dolphins yet. Now, he has his first year under his belt and intricate knowledge of his team and what it needs. McDaniel and Grier have an open dialog on players and the roster. They surely already know the areas the coach wants to alter and get better. That will go a long way toward taking another step forward in 2023 after the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.