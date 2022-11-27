CBS4's Mike Cugno chats with two Nat Moore finalists before the Dolphins kickoff

MIAMI -- High school wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph (Miami Edison High School) and Edwin Joseph (Chaminade Madonna High School) talk with CBS4's Mike Cugno before the Miami Dolphins game Sunday afternoon.

Voting for the top high school football player ends November 30.

The winner will be announced on CBS4, December 14 at 7:30 p.m.