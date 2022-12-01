CBS4 Exclusive: 'Serial Shoplifter' sought in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public's help finding a serial shoplifter who has victimized the same CVS store 5 times and who police say has struck stores in other cities as well.

Surveillance tape and photos obtained exclusively by CBS4's Peter D'Oench show the suspect entering the CVS store at 70 North University Drive with a determined look on his face.

He is also captured on camera fleeing the store while carrying a garbage-filled with items and the tape shows a CVS store employee trying to stop him but the suspect moves too quickly.

So far, no one has been injured and no threats that we know of have been made but police say they are very concerned.

Captain Viola Judon says "We have reason to believe that the suspect has committed similar crimes in surrounding jurisdictions." She says he strikes the store during overnight hours.

"He conceals a large garbage bag underneath is shirt and once inside the business he pulls a large garbage bag out from beneath his shirt ad he grabs large quantities of soap and place it inside the garbage bag and walks out of the business. We have reason to believe the suspects walks to a vehicle a short distance away," she says.

Judon says, "At this time we don't know why he grabs soap. We are trying to find out who the man is and identify and arrest this suspect."

D'Oench showed video of the suspect to CVS store customers who said they did not recognize the man who has been robbing the store at the corner of Pines Boulevard and University Drive.

A customer whose first name is Rosie said "He knows he can get away with it. That's my only reaction. Otherwise, you wouldn't keep going."

She added, "I think a lot of people are going through this right now because of the recession and because of everything going up in prices right now, utilities, gas, you name it."

Stephanie Rodriguez, another CVS customer, said "They're in need of something. Dire need of something. Something they can not afford."

Pembroke Pines Police at (954) 431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).