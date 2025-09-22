CBS Weekend News anchor Jericka Duncan talks being a mom, mentor and building her career during visit to South Florida

This past weekend, CBS Weekend News anchor and National Correspondent Jericka Duncan visited South Florida to take part in the National Association of Black Journalists' annual scholarship awards.

Not only was she the keynote speaker, but Duncan shared her journey of being a mom and mentor as she built her career, and how her family has kept her grounded.

At the scholarship ceremony, nearly $20,000 in awards were presented to students pursuing journalism, underscoring the South Florida chapter's commitment to supporting the next generation of storytellers.

What motivates Duncan's career

Duncan's appearance drew students and community members eager to hear from a journalist who has spent more than a decade covering high-profile, often difficult stories.

"I'm a big person that seeks to understand," Duncan said. "I want to understand why someone thinks the way they do and what motivates people to keep going after disaster, after tragedy — and I'm able to do all of that on Weekend News."

Duncan has spent the last 12 years at CBS News, reporting on major investigations and cases that shaped the national conversation. Her reporting has included coverage of the allegations surrounding R. Kelly, Harvey Weinstein and more recent high-profile stories. As a national correspondent, she's often on the front lines — asking tough questions, piecing together context and explaining complicated issues for a national audience.

Her work has earned her multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards and a place in the Buffalo Broadcasters' Hall of Fame.

Life away from the camera

In South Florida, her role shifted from correspondent to connector. Over lunch, she spoke candidly about life away from the camera: the need for rest, the joy of laughter with friends and family, and the small, persistent ideas that keep her energized.

"The Jericka outside of news is someone that appreciates rest. I love to laugh and have a good time… I'm always thinking of other projects. I'm always thinking of ideas," she said.

That curiosity extends beyond the newsroom. She made the short trip from New York to South Florida to enjoy the sunshine, a bike ride and time with her daughter, Journey.

"It's beautiful! You forget how quick and easy the trip is from New York to Florida — the beach, the water, the sunshine… this is my daughter's first time here. It's been lovely," she said.

Her why: Being a mother

When asked how she balances a demanding career and motherhood, Duncan credited her faith and her child.

"This little girl right here… she's my why," she said.

Journey Duncan-Clark describes her mom as supportive and understanding, especially when it comes to mental health.

"She's really understanding, which I like… I'm allowed to have mental health days, and if I needed to talk to someone, she wouldn't say 'suck it up,'" Journey said.

While many expect her to be starstruck by her mom's career, Journey says otherwise.

"People expect me to be like 'Oh, wow, your mom's on TV' — it's so cool,' but frankly it doesn't really faze me."

To Journey, Jericka Duncan is simply mom — someone who loves the color blue, enjoys running and prefers the sun over the snow.

As for Duncan, she's grateful to be where she is.

"Right now, I'm riding the wave. I'm enjoying that I still have a good job and one that I really enjoy," she said.

Her weekend in Miami was more than a keynote address — it was a reminder of why representation, mentorship, and balance matter, both in journalism and in life.