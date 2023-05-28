Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench honored outstanding service reward at his alma mater

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A huge congratulations to CBS News Miami reporter Peter D'Oench, who was honored with the Outstanding Service Award by his alma mater, Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

The award recognizes outstanding volunteer service to the university, the community, or the nation.

Here is a direct statement from the award: 'Writer for the Wesleyan Argus, member of the Film Board, and president of the Wesleyan rugby club during their undefeated 1973 season, you are a victor in all you have done and all you continue to do for us all.'

Peter celebrated his 50th reunion yesterday. He served as class secretary for 40 years, reporting on his classmates for Wesleyan's alumni magazine.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

