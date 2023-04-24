Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami NEXT Weather declares Alert Day for Monday

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has declared Monday an Alert Day.

Storms are forecast to develop in the afternoon, some could be strong or severe with gusty downpours, lightning, and hail.

A few showers will move through the area in the morning before the storms develop over the interior and move to the east.

Heavy rain in the forecast NEXT Weather

The worst weather will take place between noon and 9 p.m.

The heavy rain may lead to minor flooding and impact the afternoon rush.

