Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS Miami Ted Scouten's personal journey with Parkinson's disease

By Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten shares personal journey with Parkinson's disease
CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten shares personal journey with Parkinson's disease 05:27

Life is not promised, you never know what's coming up and in my case, I found out Parkinson's is going to be part of my life going forward.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten discusses what led to his Parkinson's disease diagnosis 01:59

That's an entry into a video journal I've been keeping for the past year, as I try to wrap my head around my Parkinson's diagnosis. It's when I realized my life had changed forever.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten discusses his Parkinson's disease symptoms 00:39

I'm one of nearly a million Americans who are living with Parkinson's disease.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about trying new medication for Parkinson's disease 01:07

Every now and again I sit back and go, 'Wow, you have Parkinson's disease, you have something that's going to impact the rest of your life'.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten discusses medicated patch he uses for Parkinson's disease 01:08

It was about a year and a half ago when I began to notice something was wrong. I noticed probably in January of 2023 that my arm wasn't swinging as it's supposed to and that I had some weird things going on with my fingers.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about his longest Parkinson's tremor 01:48

I was having trouble typing, a couple of my fingers just weren't cooperating. Eventually, I headed to my doctor. I showed him and said "If I'm flexing, I go like this with my right arm and it's like a normal flex, when I do it with my left arm, that happens. (Tremor) I'm not doing that on purpose."

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten discusses the importance of exercise in battling Parkinson's disease 00:49

From there I went through a battery of tests early on and finally had one called a DaTscan. Dr. Sean Kenniff is the first neurologist I went to. He's a former colleague I've known for years.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten on testing for Parkinson's disease 02:07

"This is my DaTscan," I said. "What are we seeing?" I asked Dr. Kenniff.

He explained the scan showed decreased dopamine in the right side of my brain, which controls the left side of my body.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten on the importance of support during Parkinson's battle 02:05

Dr. Kenniff recalled he saw concerning signs when I first went to see him.

"It was easy for me to judge something was wrong. You seem to be moving a little bit more slowly on the left side of your body, and when you walked, there was a decreased arm swing in your left arm, and you complained of a tremor, which is one of the core features of Parkinson's disease," he said.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about stress impacting Parkinson's symptoms 01:10

I'm on a medicated patch now to help control my tremors. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, the disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that progresses over time. It's most common in men over 60, but we are seeing more people being diagnosed earlier. Some of the symptoms may include tremors, slowness in movement, stiff limbs in addition to gait, balance problems and, in some cases, cognitive impairment.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about being anxious after Parkinson's diagnosis 03:11

My most pronounced symptom is tremors. It's what you can't see when I'm on TV, but it's there. 

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about his disbelief after Parkinson's diagnosis 01:30

My left arm shakes. It normally happens just before I go on the air. Usually, it's over in just moments, but sometimes it lingers.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about working out to combat Parkinson's effects 00:51

Monday I had a tremor. It started before my live shot, continued throughout the entire live shot then ended after my live shot, so it lasted several minutes. It was the longest one I've had so far.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about new symptom that may be from Parkinson's 02:22

It freaked me out a little because I hadn't had one that lasted that long.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about accepting that he has Parkinson's 02:08

One thing my doctor told me I need to exercise a lot.  He said, "You need to sweat."

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about the importance of friends after Parkinson's diagnosis 01:28

While I can't stop the progression of Parkinson's, exercise can slow it down. 

"We, 100% can tell everyone who comes in the room who is diagnosed with PD, if you exercise, your disease will go slower than if you did not, 100%," said Dr. Ihtsham Haq, a Parkinson's expert at the University of Miami's  Miller School of Medicine and works with the Parkinson's Foundation. 

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about dealing with insomnia after Parkinson's diagnosis 01:32

He's encouraged by current research.

"So when I say my level of hope is spectacular, I don't think I'm just blowing smoke. I think there's objective evidence for believing that we're getting closer than we ever did before," he said.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about planning ahead after Parkinson's diagnosis 00:53

Haq said the Parkinson's Foundation "PD GENEration" testing and research program gives game-changing information. 

"The fact that we can test a person's genes allows us to identify those things that might allow us to make a personal difference for them because their genes tell us about their Parkinson's disease," he said.

CBS Miami's Ted Scouten talks about his insomnia after Parkinson's diagnosis 00:49

"And then that allows you to get medication geared toward that personalized treatment?" I asked. 

"Yes exactly," he replied. 

With hope on the horizon, I'm also very in tune with how fortunate I am to have Dave, my husband, my fierce and advocate, joining me on this unpredictable journey.

As we move forward, I don't know what life's going to hold or what it's going to look like 10 years from now, or 15 years from now. But I know wherever I am 10 to 15 years from now, I'll have Dave holding my hand and being by my side, so I'm grateful for that.

I've learned to value even more my friends and the people who surround me and have my back throughout the day.

I found that with my co-workers, with my family, with reporters and photographers from other stations, my competitors, the kindness that people have shown, the care, the concern, it's really overwhelming. To have them come up and hug you, ask you if you're okay, it means something. It gives you strength when you're not having a good day.

If you'd like to get involved and find more information the Parkinson's Foundation Florida Chapter is holding its annual fundraiser called "Moving Day." The inspirational and empowering walk happens at Tropical Park on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. 

Ted Scouten

Multiple Emmy award winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.