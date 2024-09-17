Meet CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee Chaminade Madonna QB Chris Ewald

MIAMI - CBS News Miami is once again on the hunt for the most outstanding high school football player in South Florida. This week's nominee goes to Chaminade Madonna's Chris Ewald, a four-star cornerback who also has an interesting hobby that has challenged his mental focus.

CBS Sports Miami's Trish Christakis shares his story and how he is making moves on and off the field.

Ewald goes against some of the best in South Florida, and playing at Chaminade Madonna has helped elevate his game.

"This program has definitely shaped me into the person I am today a lot of talent on the opposite side of the ball that has challenged me every day so they push me and have made me the guy I am today," he said.

Ewald models his game after Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain, and it's worked well for him. He has close to 40 Division I college offers and in only his sophomore year picked off four passes and broke up 12 more for Florida's 1M state championship game.

"You gotta work hard to get to that type of level so it just pushes me every day, a lifestyle where I can take care of my family and the generation after me," Ewald said. "I just wanna be successful."

His personality changes when he is on the field.

"I am quiet very to myself but when I'm on the field I do talk a lot," Ewald said.

Besides fishing and hanging out with his friends, he's also picked up a skill with former CBS Miami Nat Moore trophy winner Jeremiah Smith: chess.

"I was in a chess club in the fifth grade, and I've just always played it since," Ewald said.

Smith and Ewald even played a game of chess last season..

"We never finished the game," Ewald said. "I forgot what happened it was on a trip or something we just had to cut it short, no one won."

His calm demeanor is what's helped him not only in chess, but football.

"It's a game that's gonna really challenge your thinking you gotta know your next move before you do your prior move it's a good challenge for your mindset"

