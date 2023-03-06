Cause of fire that killed dog at Hialeah townhouse under investigation
MIAMI -- Authorities on Monday were searching for the cause of a fire that raced through a Hialeah townhouse Monday morning, officials said.
A dog at the residence died but there were no other injuries reported from the blaze, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of W. 80th Plaza, officials said.
Live video from Chopper 4 shows flames shooting up through the roof of the residence, and Operations Chief David Rodriguez said the fire was contained to one area.
"We got inside and found a fire on the patio," he said. "It was a heavy fire load but we knocked it down to keep it from spreading."
Authorities said two other units suffered minor damage.
