Watch CBS News
Local News

Cause of fire that killed dog at Hialeah townhouse under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fire guts Hialeah townhome
Fire guts Hialeah townhome 01:38

MIAMI -- Authorities on Monday were searching for the cause of a fire that raced through a Hialeah townhouse Monday morning, officials said.

A dog at the residence died but there were no other injuries reported from the blaze, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of W. 80th Plaza, officials said.

Fire scene
Flames shooting from the roof of a townhouse Monday morning in Hialeah. CBS 4

Live video from Chopper 4 shows flames shooting up through the roof of the residence, and Operations Chief David Rodriguez  said the fire was contained to one area.

"We got inside and found a fire on the patio," he said. "It was a heavy fire load but we knocked it down to keep it from spreading."

Authorities said two other units suffered minor damage.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 1:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.