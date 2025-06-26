Caught on video: Thieves ransack Kendall sneaker store in 90 seconds, stealing rare items

A Kendall sneaker shop was ransacked early Thursday by a group of thieves who made off with vintage and custom items in a break-in that lasted less than two minutes and was caught on camera, according to the store's owners.

Security video shows swift smash-and-grab

The burglary happened just before 4 a.m. at Kicks Circuit, located on Southwest 104th Street.

Surveillance video shows three suspects breaking the front door and crawling under it to get inside.

"They were able to get through the bottom of the door, roll it up and sneak in kind of like a doggie door," said co-owner Sebastian Quintana.

Once inside, the thieves used plastic bins to haul away high-end streetwear and rare sneakers.

"Conveniently enough we had moved everything from the back to the front. Some of our better high-end items were in the front of the store," Quintana said. "They were able to take some of our limited Supreme items, Bape, Chrome Heart."

Other stores also targeted

The burglars also stole sneakers displayed on the store's left side.

"Conveniently just the left side. But still now we lost the money," Quintana said.

After sharing surveillance video on Instagram, the owners heard from Stepped on Kicks in Pembroke Pines, another sneaker store that was hit last month in a similar way. Their video also shows three thieves entering with bins and clearing racks of shoes and clothing.

"We're working together, trying to find out who did this," Quintana said. "We don't think they're going to stop—to either target other businesses that are similar to ours or just come back and do it to us again."

Store to reopen Friday

Despite the loss, Quintana said the break-in is only fueling their drive.

"We feel disrespected. You came into our house, you took our stuff," he said.

Kicks Circuit plans to reopen Friday morning.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed it responded to the burglary call, but said there is no further information at this time.