Caught on video: Sweetwater woman, mobile park resident speaks out after rough arrest

SWEETWATER - A Sweetwater woman slammed to the ground by a police officer in a widely circulated video is speaking out, calling the incident "a misunderstanding that went too far."

Vivian Hernandez, a resident of Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park at the center of a contentious redevelopment plan, said she never expected her visit to the management office to pay rent would escalate into an arrest.

"I didn't expect the officer to treat me with that bad behavior," Hernandez said.

Video of the confrontation shows Hernandez raising her voice and then shows an officer slamming her to the ground.

Sweetwater police said the officer acted in response to Hernandez resisting commands, adding that surveillance footage supports their claim that she was fighting back.

Hernandez disputed their version of events, saying her frustration stemmed from being billed for rent despite notices that the park is set to be demolished by 2025.

Residents who relocate before June 30 may receive compensation of up to $16,750, according to the park's management, The Urban Group.

"I got mad. I did raise my voice, but I didn't deserve to be treated that way," Hernandez said.

The mobile home park, home to about 900 residents, has been a flashpoint of protests against the redevelopment plan, which will force residents to vacate within the next two years.

Sweetwater officials said the police department would conduct a thorough review of the incident to ensure compliance with use-of-force policies.

Hernandez, now back home after being released from jail, said she feels disheartened by the encounter. "If you are going to have police that are so aggressive, they're not doing their job," she said.

The incident remains under investigation.