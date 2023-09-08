Caught on video: SW Miami-Dade theft victim hopes you can ID "porch pirate," report to police

MIAMI - Linda Myers Gomez got a notification on her phone Thursday afternoon when her Ring camera detected motion.

"I watched it happen," she said.

She watched as a black pickup truck pulled up to her home in SW Miami-Dade, a woman hops out, doesn't bother reading the package, and the truck drives off. She did not cover her face.

"Then I realized…porch pirates!" Myers Gomez said. "It happened to me."

Inside the package was approximately $365 worth of clothing. Myers Gomez knows there are porch pirates out there, but she has a dog that likes to think she's the best guard dog, and multiple security cameras in plain sight. There's also a school across the street where parents are picking their kids up.

"There's security," she said. "That's why I usually don't worry."

You can see the parents lined up in the background of the video.

"I try to prevent criminal acts, but people just don't care," she said. "Or they're just oblivious, they don't think they're gonna get caught. I hope this gets to them, and they get caught because that would be pure justice."

She said she's normally home when packages are delivered, but she was out spending time with her grandkids.

"I don't know," she said. "There's got to be a better way for delivery of packages"

Myers Gomez believes the act was so brazen, that the only way this duo will stop is if they are caught.

They did file a police report with Miami-Dade police.

If you can identify the person appearing in the video, please contact police at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.