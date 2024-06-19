Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught on video: Driver sought for leaving scene of accident with injuries in Broward

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Driver hits woman on e-bike in Fort Lauderdale, helps her, then flees
Driver hits woman on e-bike in Fort Lauderdale, helps her, then flees 01:44

MIAMI - Police detectives are looking for a driver who struck a woman riding an electric bike, helped her up and then drove away in Fort Lauderdale. 

Authorities said it happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31, as deputies received a call about a person lying in the roadway in the 4500 block of South Federal Highway. 

When deputies got there they found the victim, Margarita Lopez suffering from several injuries. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. 

Caught on video: Driver wanted in hit-and-run 01:31

On June 1rst, Lopez posted the following on her Facebook wall:

"Was so excited got my ebike fixed today went to go pick it up On my way home and a car hits me from behind.. my mind is all over the place and my bike is done.. I'm all messed up but glad to be alive!!!"

"Well besides having road rash all over my body I messed up my spine and my C4 is broken. They were going to do surgery but they're going to see if he heals on its own. I gotta be back in two weeks to see the doctor and see how it healing my body hurts all over the place and I got three staples on my head now I￼have to wear this brace on my neck for over 7 weeks and I'm on bed rest and can't work… I'm going crazy on the fact I can't work lord give me strength and find me a way to get these bills payed and for me to recover soon. This to shall pass !!!" 

ftl-electric-bike-hit-n-run-surveillance.jpg
Police investigators in Broward are asking for the public's help with any information that will lead them to the driver caught on video striking a woman on an ebike, helping her and then leaving the scene.   BSO

Investigators say a silver SUV was traveling on South Federal Highway when it struck Lopez on the southbound inside lane of the tunnel.

Video footage released by police shows the driver stopping after the impact, exiting his vehicle, and assisting Lopez up off of the ground. Police said he placed the bike against the wall and then took off. 

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle involved in this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 9:30 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.