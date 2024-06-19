Caught on video: Driver sought for leaving scene of accident with injuries in Broward

MIAMI - Police detectives are looking for a driver who struck a woman riding an electric bike, helped her up and then drove away in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31, as deputies received a call about a person lying in the roadway in the 4500 block of South Federal Highway.

When deputies got there they found the victim, Margarita Lopez suffering from several injuries. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On June 1rst, Lopez posted the following on her Facebook wall:

"Was so excited got my ebike fixed today went to go pick it up On my way home and a car hits me from behind.. my mind is all over the place and my bike is done.. I'm all messed up but glad to be alive!!!"

"Well besides having road rash all over my body I messed up my spine and my C4 is broken. They were going to do surgery but they're going to see if he heals on its own. I gotta be back in two weeks to see the doctor and see how it healing my body hurts all over the place and I got three staples on my head now I￼have to wear this brace on my neck for over 7 weeks and I'm on bed rest and can't work… I'm going crazy on the fact I can't work lord give me strength and find me a way to get these bills payed and for me to recover soon. This to shall pass !!!"

Police investigators in Broward are asking for the public's help with any information that will lead them to the driver caught on video striking a woman on an ebike, helping her and then leaving the scene. BSO

Investigators say a silver SUV was traveling on South Federal Highway when it struck Lopez on the southbound inside lane of the tunnel.

Video footage released by police shows the driver stopping after the impact, exiting his vehicle, and assisting Lopez up off of the ground. Police said he placed the bike against the wall and then took off.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle involved in this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).