Diamondbacks' grand slam helps sink Marlins 10-4

Corbin Carroll hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 10-4 on Tuesday night.

Geraldo Perdomo and Josh Naylor also went deep as Arizona won for the fifth time in six games. Merrill Kelly (3-1) struck out nine in six sparkling innings.

Carroll hit an RBI double and scored on Perdomo's three-run shot in the second. It was Perdomo's third homer of the season.

Naylor added a solo drive in the third and Carroll hit his third career grand slam off George Soriano in the sixth. Carroll has three homers during an eight-game hitting streak.

Griffin Conine had two hits and scored two runs for Miami. Liam Hicks drove in two runs.

Marlins right-hander Connor Gillispie (0-2) was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in five innings.

Arizona scored its four runs in the second after Gillispie retired the first two batters. Alek Thomas singled and Garrett Hampson walked ahead of Carroll's double.

Arizona banged out 11 hits — four for extra bases.

Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (2-1, 3.50 ERA) starts for Arizona on Wednesday, and right-hander Max Meyer (1-1, 2.00 ERA) gets the ball for the Marlins.