Carlee Russell ordered to pay almost $18,000 for hoax kidnapping, faces jail time

Carlee Russell charged for kidnapping hoax Watch: Carlee Russell charged for kidnapping hoax 10:04

Alabama nursing student Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell was found guilty of false kidnapping and ordered to pay about $18,000 in restitution and spend a year in jail, the Hoover County Court director confirmed to CBS News.

Russell's attorney appealed the decision and the case is still technically in the "investigative state," the spokesperson for the Alabama attorney general told CBS News.

Russell, 25 —who made national headlines on July 13 when she called 911 to report a toddler missing on a highway in Hoover, Alabama— pled not guilty on Wednesday. But Judge Brad Bishop found Russell guilty of filing a false police report and falsely reporting the incident, the Hoover County Court Director said.

She was ordered to pay $831—$500 fine and $331 court cost— for each misdemeanor charge, as well as over $17,000 in restitution. She also faces a year in jail, or six months jail time on each charge, the court director said.

When Hoover police officers arrived on the scene after her call within five minutes of being dispatched, Russell was missing. Authorities located her car, cell phone, wig and purse. Her Apple Watch was in the purse.

Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell is seen in an image released by the Hoover, Alabama police department. Hoover Police Department

A search was launched after Russell was reported missing involving local, state and federal agencies. A large group of volunteers, organized by Russell's parents, also assisted in the search effort.

Russell returned home two days later, on July 15, telling law enforcement that she had been kidnapped and escaped. She said she was in a truck trailer with a man, who Russell said had orange hair, and was accompanied by a woman. She also said she could hear a baby crying.

Police were unable to verify her report, and a week later, Russell issued a statement saying the kidnapping was "a hoax" and apologized.

Russell's attorney said he would appeal the decision in circuit court. The judge agreed with the appeal, the court director said, and the case will now go to circuit court.