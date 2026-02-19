Miami-Dade crash leaves 2 dead, 1 injured, sheriff's office says

A multivehicle crash left two people dead and another person critically injured on Card Sound Road Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Card Sound Road about eight miles south of U.S. 1 around 5:15 a.m. Thursday after getting word of a crash involving three vehicles.

Deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said one other man was brought to a hospital in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Detectives has assumed the investigation, and no other information was released.