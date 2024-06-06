Watch CBS News
Two men found dead in bullet-riddled car that crashed near the Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

By John MacLauchlan

Two people were found dead in a bullet riddled car that crashed near Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Two men were found dead inside a bullet-riddled car that crashed near the Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash, on Quail Roost Drive at SW 113th Avenue, was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The car slammed into a utility pole near the Turnpike overpass and ended up in the intersection.

CBS News Miami's Joe Gorchow said there appeared to be 15 to 20 bullet holes in the passenger side.

Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.

