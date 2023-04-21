Watch CBS News
Car plowed into Pompano Beach gun range

FORT LAUDERDALE - A driver made a smashing entrance into a Pompano Beach business overnight.

The driver of a white Kia sedan plowed through the glass front entrance to the Declaration Defense shooting range in the 1300 block of SW 1st Court. This is just west of Andrews Avenue and I-95.

The glass shattered, and ammunition and papers went flying all over the floor. 

There was no one inside the building at the time. Broward Sheriff's investigators have not said what happened to the driver.  

They are now trying to determine what led to the crash.  

