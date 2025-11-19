Person critically injured after Brightline train crashes into car in North Miami, officials say

One person was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle collided with a Brightline train in North Miami, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. near 14100 Biscayne Boulevard, and the victim was declared an adult trauma alert, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. MDFR said the patient was flown by air rescue to a nearby trauma center.

Additional details, including what led to the collision or whether anyone else was involved, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.