Car break-ins caught on video in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police say

Surveillance video shows a person breaking into cars in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood early Thursday morning, leaving residents to wake up to shattered windows, glass on their seats and belongings gone.

The video, recorded around 3:30 a.m. on the 6800 block of Northwest 29th Avenue, shows someone in dark clothes and white sneakers walking past a home before returning to smash into a parked SUV.

The vehicle's taillights can be seen flashing as its alarm is triggered.

"Man, I realize my car got broken into and I was like, 'bruh.' Someone broke into my car," said Billy Johnson.

Victims speak out, after waking up to burglarized vehicles

Johnson said he made the discovery while heading to work, only to learn his mother's car had also been burglarized.

"Just work for your stuff. Nothing is ever that deep. Nothing is ever that serious," Johnson said.

Fort Lauderdale police were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. and quickly discovered multiple vehicles had been targeted.

More than a dozen cars burglarized

"We had four other cars get broken into this morning on our street. Several streets up it seems like other cars were broken into as well. This crime has to stop," said Julian Detwiler, another victim.

Fred Harper said his car was also damaged in the spree.

"I feel like they tried on the front window and we weren't successful. The driver side window. And got the rear driver side window, but didn't take anything," Harper said.

Police said about a dozen cars were burglarized in the area.

Frustrated residents have message for those responsible

Some residents are frustrated and angry, demanding accountability.

"If you ever have a car, I hope someone does this to you too," Harper said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.