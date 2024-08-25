Watch CBS News
Candidate for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections shares how he'll maintain election integrity if he wins November

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

One-on-one with JC Planas | Facing South Florida
One-on-one with JC Planas | Facing South Florida 12:25

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with the Democratic nominee for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.

J.C. Planas and Jim discuss how he will maintain election integrity if he wins in November.

Jim and J.C. also discuss how this is the first time the Supervisor of Elections has not only been elected but also a partisan one.

Planas' challenger is Republican Alina Garcia., a Florida State Representative.

Guest: Juan-Carlos "J.C." Planas/(D) Nominee, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections  

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

