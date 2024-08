One-on-one with JC Planas | Facing South Florida CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with the Democratic nominee for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections. JC Planas and Jim discuss how he will maintain election integrity if he wins in November. This is the first time Supervisor of Elections has not only been elected but also a partisan one. Jim and JC also discuss that. Planas’ challenger is Republican Alina Garcia., a Florida State Representative. Guest: Juan-Carlos “J.C.” Planas/(D) Nominee, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections