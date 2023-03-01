Cancer-fighting Davie Fire Rescue Captain Richard Hudson pushes for bone marrow donors

PEMBROKE PINES - For nearly 30 years Davie Fire Rescue Captain Richard Hudson was on the front lines of knocking down flames, now his battle is against cancer, and it's believed to have come from toxins in those fires he helped put out.

"It's the fuel, it's the gear, it's the petroleum-based products that burn," Gina Hudson, his wife, and former Miramar Firefighter said.

Hudson was diagnosed 3 years ago, he thought he had beat it, but it came back last September, just 6 months before his retirement.

"He really wanted to be past it by the time retirement came, so that he could walk out on his own two feet," she said.

That didn't happen as he had hoped, but last Monday, Hudson underwent a lifesaving bone marrow transplant from his daughter.

"They inserted a catheter into my neck and that's the way they extracted the bone marrow," Holly Hudson described the procedure.

To cheer and encourage her husband, Gina, who's been married to Richard for 21 years, gathered family, friends, and colleagues to bid him happy retirement outside his window at Memorial Hospital West. Somehow, she managed to keep it a surprise.

"I love all of you guys, thank you, I appreciate you," Capt. Hudson said, overcome with emotion as he bid goodbye over the radio.

His parents, Bill and Diane Hudson could not be prouder of their son.

"From the time he was a little boy he wanted to be a little boy, it was one of the first Christmas presents we bought him was a little fire truck," Diane said.

There are many other firefighters like Capt. Hudson who has been diagnosed with cancer because of their work. That's part of the reason why he's worked to educate and train firefighters to take precautions.

According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of death of firefighters in the line of duty.

"Just pray this bone marrow takes, we're taking this one day at a time as mom says, we're not out of the woods yet," his daughter added.

Wednesday was Hudson's last day, but those who's lives he's touched pledge to stay by his side.

"Richie we love you, you made an impact on all of our careers and we're here to support you in your fight and recovery from cancer," Davie Fire Rescue Asst. Fire Chief Daniel Moran said.

Capt. Hudson and family hope their story will encourage others to sign up to become bone marrow donors, they say anyone can register; it could save a life.