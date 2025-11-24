Miami Northwestern star Calvin Russell chases Nat Moore Trophy while striving for greatness under pressure

Miami Northwestern's own Calvin Russell III — a three-sport star you probably know as "GUMP" — has spent his career thriving under pressure and now he's been named a Nat Moore Trophy finalist.

Greatness under major pressure, that's pretty much the perfect way to describe Miami Northwestern three-sport star Calvin Russell III.

"When the pressure's on you, what are you going to do? You going to fold?" he said. "That's how I came up with GUMP — and I ran with it since 9th grade."

Now a senior, Russell isn't just one of the best players in South Florida, but he's also one of the best players in the country.

"We're groomed into it… It's just the mentality — that dog mentality," he said. "If you're not playing football here in Miami, then what are you doing? We been playing since we were five or six, and all the way up, you're going against the best of the best. Iron sharpens iron."

And if you've ever seen Russell play, it doesn't take long to realize he's different.

"First off, the athleticism God blessed me with… but really, it's drive and working hard every day," he said. "Growing up, putting in countless hours. My mentality — that's the thing that sets me apart."

And now, as he closes out a standout high-school career, Russell is chasing something no Bull has ever done in Northwestern's storied football history — bring home the Nat Moore Trophy.

"Coming from Miami, this is a big trophy to win," he said. "Winning it means you did something positive — you did something great. Even if you're one of the best, you gotta be one of the greatest to have one of these trophies."