Watch CBS News
Local News

Calle Ocho Festival draws crowds to Little Havana, boosts Miami business

By Steve Maugeri

/ CBS Miami

Calle Ocho takes over Little Havana
Calle Ocho takes over Little Havana 01:34

Little Havana's largest block party was happening on Sunday. The Calle Ocho Festival in Miami creates a melting pot of culture and cuisine.

Calle Ocho is expected to bring 1,000,000 people to this 15-block strip of Little Havana. Carlos Abreu wanted to get there ahead of the crowds. 

"That's why we come early so we can leave early," Abreu said.

Elizabeth Pabon has been going here every year for almost 30 years. She told CBS News Miami it's still lively but not as rowdy as when she was a kid. 

"People would get drunk, and they get stupid," Pabon said.

Security is tight: Southwest 8th Street from 12th to 27th Avenues is closed off, there will be police you see and those that you can't see. 

"Rest assured, there's going to be numerous officers more than enough in uniform, and also more than an undercover capacity," said Freddie Cruz of Miami Police.

Israel Mendez got his Puerto Rican food truck here on Saturday. He wanted a good spot for his fourth time at Calle Ocho since he said about a quarter of his annual sales come from this event. 

"We travel throughout the stat,e but Calle Ocho is our home festival, and it's the best by far," Mendez said.

And for Los Chingones Mexican Restaurant, this is the first time they've set up at Calle Ocho. They're optimistic it will be worth the setup with all the activity here. 

"It's a good market for our restaurant, so that's why we're here," said co-owner Katherine Osbina.

Calle Ocho has been a fixture in Little Havana since 1978. The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau said the event has a 40-million-dollar economic impact every year.

Steve Maugeri
steve-maugeri-headshot-1.jpg

Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.