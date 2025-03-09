Calle Ocho Festival draws crowds to Little Havana, boosts Miami business

Little Havana's largest block party was happening on Sunday. The Calle Ocho Festival in Miami creates a melting pot of culture and cuisine.

Calle Ocho is expected to bring 1,000,000 people to this 15-block strip of Little Havana. Carlos Abreu wanted to get there ahead of the crowds.

"That's why we come early so we can leave early," Abreu said.

Elizabeth Pabon has been going here every year for almost 30 years. She told CBS News Miami it's still lively but not as rowdy as when she was a kid.

"People would get drunk, and they get stupid," Pabon said.

Security is tight: Southwest 8th Street from 12th to 27th Avenues is closed off, there will be police you see and those that you can't see.

"Rest assured, there's going to be numerous officers more than enough in uniform, and also more than an undercover capacity," said Freddie Cruz of Miami Police.

Israel Mendez got his Puerto Rican food truck here on Saturday. He wanted a good spot for his fourth time at Calle Ocho since he said about a quarter of his annual sales come from this event.

"We travel throughout the stat,e but Calle Ocho is our home festival, and it's the best by far," Mendez said.

And for Los Chingones Mexican Restaurant, this is the first time they've set up at Calle Ocho. They're optimistic it will be worth the setup with all the activity here.

"It's a good market for our restaurant, so that's why we're here," said co-owner Katherine Osbina.

Calle Ocho has been a fixture in Little Havana since 1978. The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau said the event has a 40-million-dollar economic impact every year.