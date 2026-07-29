California man gets 40 years after Miami airport search following Haiti trip revealed child exploitation, DOJ says

A California man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for secretly spying on children by installing spyware on laptop computers and directing minors overseas to produce child sexual abuse material, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Jacob Melvin Hart, 46, pleaded guilty to attempted production of visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and transportation of visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida, Hart came under investigation after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped him at Miami International Airport as he returned to the U.S. from a mission trip to Haiti.

Authorities said a search of Hart's electronic devices uncovered child sexual abuse material, including images and videos that investigators said he had directed children in Russia to create at his request.

How investigators say Hart exploited children through spyware

The investigation also revealed that Hart had previously worked as an IT consultant for a California church, where prosecutors said he had access to numerous children. Investigators determined Hart provided laptop computers equipped with spyware to several minors, allowing him to remotely activate the devices' cameras without the children's knowledge.

Using the spyware, Hart secretly recorded at least eight child victims and possessed sexually explicit images of those children, prosecutors said.

"This defendant weaponized technology and abused positions of trust to invade children's most private spaces and sexually exploit them," U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida said in a statement.

"The 40-year sentence imposed on Jacob Melvin Hart means he will likely spend the rest of his life in federal prison. It protects children from a calculated predator and demonstrates that we will pursue those who produce and solicit child sexual abuse material, whether their victims are here at home or across the world," Reding Quiñones added.

Federal prosecutors also highlighted Hart's criminal history.

In 2006, he was convicted in Oregon of invasion of privacy after secretly installing a hidden camera in a girls' locker room at a summer camp. During sentencing in the current case, Becerra described the scope of Hart's conduct as "extraordinary."

Homeland Security Investigations Miami investigated the case.