Byron Donalds makes history as Florida elects its first Black governor in state's 180 years

Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has been elected Florida's first Black governor, defeating Democrat David Jolly in the Nov. 3 general election, CBS News projects.

Donalds, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump who represents Southwest Florida in Congress, will succeed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was barred from seeking a third consecutive term. His victory marks a historic milestone in a state that has never elected a Black governor.

The victory also places Donalds among a small group of Black Americans elected to lead a state. Before the 2026 midterms, only three Black governors had been elected in U.S. history before the 2026 election, all Democrats: Douglas Wilder of Virginia, Deval Patrick of Massachusetts and Wes Moore of Maryland, according to The Associated Press. Donalds entered the election as part of a historic field of Black gubernatorial candidates from both major political parties.

Despite the historic significance of his candidacy, Donalds has largely avoided making race a central focus of his political message.

In a March interview with CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede, Donalds acknowledged the significance of potentially becoming the first Black Republican governor of a Southern state but said he preferred to focus on his conservative policies and political principles rather than his race.

Donalds, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, secured the Republican nomination in August with Trump's endorsement.

Throughout his campaign, he emphasized cutting taxes, lowering property insurance costs and expanding educational opportunities. He also sought to broaden Republican support among Black voters, telling CBS News in October that his campaign was targeting more than 20% of the Black vote in Florida.

His election extends Republican control of the Florida governor's office, which the party has held since 1999.

Donalds defeated Jolly, a former Republican congressman who switched parties and campaigned as a Democrat on affordability, housing and insurance costs. The race unfolded as Republicans continued to benefit from the state's shift toward the GOP in recent election cycles.