Byron Donalds, David Jolly outline differences on property taxes, insurance at Fort Lauderdale summit

Florida's two major-party candidates for governor laid out starkly different approaches to property taxes, insurance costs, education and affordability Wednesday, appearing separately at the Sunshine Economy Summit in Fort Lauderdale.

Democrat David Jolly and Republican Byron Donalds participated in back-to-back conversations at the summit, presented by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance. The appearances came days after efforts to arrange debates between the candidates fell apart.

Both candidates also pushed back against portrayals of their positions in campaign advertising.

"Let me hit it right away. I don't support a hurricane tax. It's a lie," Jolly said.

Donalds similarly disputed claims about his position on data centers.

"I know what they said. I'm gonna build data centers. It's a lie, not true," Donalds said.

Donalds said decisions over whether to approve data centers rest largely with county officials, but said companies behind the projects should be responsible for the energy costs associated with them.

Candidates split over Amendment 3

One of the clearest differences involved Amendment 3, the property tax measure voters will decide in November. The proposal would increase Florida's homestead property tax exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, among other changes. It would need support from at least 60% of voters to pass.

Donalds said he plans to vote for the amendment, arguing homeowners need property tax relief. Jolly said he opposes the measure but would respect the outcome if voters approve it. Local government officials have raised concerns that the amendment could significantly reduce revenue used to pay for public services.

Both candidates acknowledged the state could have a role in addressing funding shortfalls in some communities if the amendment passes. Donalds has discussed a state funding formula for fiscally constrained counties, while Jolly has said state general fund dollars could be used to help preserve local services.

Jolly also said he wants the state to use some of its financial resources to address affordability, including housing, health care and education.

"There's $2 billion to reduce people's rent, scale up health costs, more public schools and more teachers paid more," Jolly said.

Donalds emphasized educational fundamentals and oversight.

"Make sure kids master reading and writing, but also that there's transparency and accountability," Donalds said.

Insurance costs highlight another divide

The candidates also offered different approaches to Florida's property insurance market.

Jolly has proposed a state-backed catastrophe insurance fund that would take on a larger role in hurricane and wind coverage, arguing government involvement could substantially lower premiums for homeowners.

Donalds opposes Jolly's proposal and has instead called for changes involving the existing Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, including eliminating a surcharge that helps fund it.

"Why would we expand the rainy day fund? If anything, we should use it to keep Florida's environment as clean as possible," Donalds said.

Donalds also rejected suggestions that he is distancing himself from President Donald Trump, who endorsed his gubernatorial campaign. He said he continues to support policies including immigration enforcement and tariffs.

Jolly, meanwhile, said he does not believe government can solve every problem but sees a role for the state in addressing Floridians' economic concerns.

He said he is "willing to use government to improve people's lives."

Florida voters will choose between Jolly and Donalds in the Nov. 3 general election.