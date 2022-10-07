Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed

MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.

Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. The gunmen ran from the area before officers arrived.

Police are now searching for those involved.