Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed
MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.
Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.
Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. The gunmen ran from the area before officers arrived.
Police are now searching for those involved.
