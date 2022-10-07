Watch CBS News
Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.

Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. The gunmen ran from the area before officers arrived.

Police are now searching for those involved.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 6:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

