BSO searching for suspect wanted for stealing car with 3 year-old inside

BROWARD-- Authorities are actively searching for Phillip J. Pepe Jr., wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment of a child, and grand theft auto, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Saturday shortly after 8 a.m., when deputies from the BSO Oakland Park were dispatched to an IHOP restaurant located at 3101 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in response to a report of a stolen vehicle with a three-year-old boy inside.

The child's mother had exited the establishment only to discover that her vehicle and her son were missing.

Minutes later, deputies located the vehicle and the unharmed child at 1901 Northwest 40th Avenue.

Deputies established a perimeter and called in Aviation and K-9 units for assistance. However, the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled.

SVU detectives report they have identified the suspect as Phillip J. Pepe Jr., 33, who was described last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. He has a tattoo on his right arm and an abrasion under his left eye.

Anyone with information on Pepe's whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Special Victims Unit Detective Michael Sgro at 954-321-4256 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.