BSO warns of scammer impersonating Sheriff Gregory Tony, asking for payments

BROWARD COUNTY -- Broward County sheriff's office is warning people about a scammer pretending to be one of their very own.

Investigators say the thief is texting people and asking them to purchase apple gift cards as if they were Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says they will never text you to request gift cards, money or any form of payment.

If you receive a text like this don't respond and call BSO 954-764-HELP (4357).