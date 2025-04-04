BSO to host prescription drug disposal, document shredding event

The Broward Sheriff's Office is set to host a free community event Saturday aimed at combating prescription drug abuse and identity theft, authorities announced.

Dubbed Operation Medicine Cabinet and Shred-A-Thon, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BSO Oakland Park District, located at 5399 North Dixie Highway.

Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony and his team are urging residents to participate by bringing unused or expired medications and sensitive documents for safe disposal.

Pressing issues

The initiative is part of the sheriff's ongoing efforts to address two pressing issues in Broward County.

Residents who turn in prescription medications will receive a $5 gift card while supplies last, though needles and sharp objects will not be accepted.

For document shredding, participants may bring up to two boxes per vehicle, with each box limited to 16 inches long, 12 inches wide, and 12 inches high.

BSO officials say the event reflects their commitment to public safety by reducing the risk of drug misuse and protecting personal information from falling into the wrong hands.

For more information, the sheriff's office directs the public to call 954-831-8902 or visit sheriff.org.