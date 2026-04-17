Broward deputies arrest teen in Weston assault and indecent exposure case caught on video

A 17-year-old has been arrested after detectives say he was recently caught on camera assaulting a woman and exposing himself in Weston, authorities said Friday.

The Broward Sheriff's Office took the teenager into custody on Friday, charging him with one count of sexual battery. Detectives say they used technological resources and old-fashioned police work to make this arrest after what they call an "intensive and exhaustive investigation" to locate the suspect.

The incident happened last Wednesday, April 8, near the 16300 block of Gulf Club Road.

Surveillance video shows the suspect BSO deputies describe as a "light-skinned male wearing a khaki hoodie and distinctive red and black pants" approaching a woman before the victim said he grabbed her from behind. The two can be seen struggling before the suspect walks away. BSO reported the suspect fled the scene on a scooter.

The suspect was also seen exposing and pleasuring himself in a nearby parking lot, according to BSO.

Following his arrest, the 17-year-old male was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center. It is unknown if he will be charged as a juvenile or an adult.

Neighbors in a housing complex nearby reacted to the video when police were searching for a suspect

When BSO was searching for the suspect, CBS News Miami showed the video to neighbors, asking if anyone recognized the suspect.

They said that they didn't know the suspect and were unaware of the incident.

"It's pretty shocking. I mean, as a man, I probably wouldn't be so much, but my wife would be alarmed by something like that, obviously. Especially here in our own backyard," Kevin Turnbull, a neighbor, said.

A woman identified as Sunny, whose mother lives in the adjacent building, was informed of the situation. "I'll have to go inform her about this," Sunny said.

Investigators have not said whether anyone was hurt.