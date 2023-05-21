Watch CBS News
BSO Officials investigating after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes leaves two injured

LAUDERDALE LAKES -- The Broward Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized  in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to police, around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a shooting in the area of the 4300 block of Northwest 36th Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO officials and fire rescue responded and located two victims of the shooting.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue transported them to nearby hospitals.

The two victims injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 12:50 PM

